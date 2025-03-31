Family Legacy Inc. Sells 1,069 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Family Legacy Inc. cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dollar General by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Inkwell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,354,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,679,000 after acquiring an additional 531,884 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Dollar General by 821.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 696,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 621,299 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dollar General from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.26.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $86.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $164.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

