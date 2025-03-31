Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd.

Clime Capital Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $117.02 million, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 69.47.

Get Clime Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Abernethy acquired 42,500 shares of Clime Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.77 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of A$32,682.50 ($20,555.03). Insiders purchased a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $42,148 over the last three months. 15.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clime Capital Company Profile

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clime Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.