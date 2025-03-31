Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Down 20.2% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the February 28th total of 223,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE ETV opened at $13.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $14.64.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
