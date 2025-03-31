Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Down 20.2% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the February 28th total of 223,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ETV opened at $13.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $14.64.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETV. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 310,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 149,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 44,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

