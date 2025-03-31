DnB Asset Management AS Has $6.74 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $95.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.16 and its 200 day moving average is $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $87.42 and a 12-month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

