730 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $171.80 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.34 and its 200 day moving average is $179.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

