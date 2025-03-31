Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.02 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,914 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $12,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,609,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,903,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,473,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 25,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of SYF opened at $52.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $70.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.62.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

