Riggs Capital Management LLC Invests $1.19 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Riggs Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $92.55 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $107.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.81 and a 200-day moving average of $99.92.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

