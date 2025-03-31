Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Skba Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,710 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 1.6% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $189.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $188.85 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.68 and a 200-day moving average of $221.93.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

