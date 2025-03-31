DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $61,160,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $41,529,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 286,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total value of $362,246.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,344.36. This trade represents a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.67, for a total value of $389,585.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,271.63. The trade was a 11.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ALNY opened at $268.46 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $304.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.52.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALNY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

