Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Upgraded at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$166.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$156.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a C$147.00 price target on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Desjardins increased their target price on Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$147.00.

Dollarama Trading Up 1.1 %

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$151.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$100.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$156.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$144.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$142.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

In other news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total transaction of C$1,256,386.50. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

