Insider Selling: Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Insider Sells 15,397 Shares of Stock

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) insider Ivor Gray sold 15,397 shares of Macfarlane Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.34), for a total transaction of £16,012.88 ($20,704.53).
Macfarlane Group Price Performance
Shares of MACF stock opened at GBX 104.55 ($1.35) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58. Macfarlane Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 99.20 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 147.50 ($1.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.68.
Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 9.76 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Macfarlane Group had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macfarlane Group PLC will post 7.4677529 earnings per share for the current year.
About Macfarlane Group
Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.
