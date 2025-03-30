ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRGE traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,165. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.17 million, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.06. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $79.99.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

