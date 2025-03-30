Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Short Interest Update

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 100,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Nyxoah

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nyxoah by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nyxoah in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nyxoah by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Nyxoah Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYXH traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. 81,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,675. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.42. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 51.68% and a negative net margin of 1,043.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Nyxoah will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

