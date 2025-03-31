Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Up 58.5% in March

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the February 28th total of 28,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Exicure Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $13.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 3.84. Exicure has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06.
Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($3.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.
