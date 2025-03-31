Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Up 58.5% in March

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the February 28th total of 28,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Exicure Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $13.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 3.84. Exicure has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($3.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Exicure

About Exicure

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exicure stock. Carlyle Group Inc. grew its position in Exicure, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XCUR Free Report ) by 400.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,308 shares during the period. Exicure comprises approximately 0.9% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Carlyle Group Inc. owned about 10.79% of Exicure worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

