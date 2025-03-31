TD Securities Cuts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$35.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.00.
Saputo Stock Down 2.1 %
Saputo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Saputo’s payout ratio is -203.48%.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
