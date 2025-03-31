TD Securities Cuts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$35.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.00.

Get Saputo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAP

Saputo Stock Down 2.1 %

Saputo Dividend Announcement

SAP opened at C$24.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.11. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$22.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Saputo’s payout ratio is -203.48%.

About Saputo

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.