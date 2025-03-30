Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PHT remained flat at $7.72 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,418. Pioneer High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.

Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pioneer High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHT. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 973,294 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 298,701 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,332,034 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 110,985 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 56,087 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 189,954 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 46,026 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 43,716 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

