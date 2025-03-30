Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE PHT remained flat at $7.72 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,418. Pioneer High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.
Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
