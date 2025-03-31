Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Richard Woodman Sells 21,497 Shares

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Woodman sold 21,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.06), for a total value of £167,246.66 ($216,248.59).

Richard Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

On Thursday, January 30th, Richard Woodman sold 259,904 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 765 ($9.89), for a total value of £1,988,265.60 ($2,570,811.48).

Paragon Banking Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PAG stock opened at GBX 773 ($9.99) on Monday. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 656 ($8.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 868 ($11.22). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 759.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 747.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 27.20 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $13.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small

and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the

London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.