Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Richard Woodman Sells 21,497 Shares

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Woodman sold 21,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.06), for a total value of £167,246.66 ($216,248.59).
Richard Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 30th, Richard Woodman sold 259,904 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 765 ($9.89), for a total value of £1,988,265.60 ($2,570,811.48).
Paragon Banking Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of PAG stock opened at GBX 773 ($9.99) on Monday. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 656 ($8.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 868 ($11.22). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 759.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 747.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Paragon Banking Group Company Profile
Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small
and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the
London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.
