Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Up 46.4% in March

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,500 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the February 28th total of 543,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.8 days.
Major Drilling Group International Stock Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS MJDLF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 45,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,851. Major Drilling Group International has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97.
About Major Drilling Group International
