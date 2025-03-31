Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Releases Earnings Results

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sidus Space had a negative return on equity of 129.87% and a negative net margin of 291.96%.

Shares of SIDU stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.48. 381,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,228. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. Sidus Space has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $7.65.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

