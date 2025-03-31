Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Releases Earnings Results

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sidus Space had a negative return on equity of 129.87% and a negative net margin of 291.96%.
Sidus Space Price Performance
Shares of SIDU stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.48. 381,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,228. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. Sidus Space has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $7.65.
Sidus Space Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sidus Space
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Sidus Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sidus Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.