MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for 2.0% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MetLife from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.58.

Shares of MET stock opened at $79.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average is $82.94. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.30 and a 1 year high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

