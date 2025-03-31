O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $20,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,419,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 112,233.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,847 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $300,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,991,696,000 after buying an additional 353,185 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 625,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,487,000 after purchasing an additional 312,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $598.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $595.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.23. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $553.24 and a twelve month high of $714.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $167.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 price target (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.61.

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $4,800. This represents a 99.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. This represents a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,896 shares of company stock valued at $82,946,716. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

