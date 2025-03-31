Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 21,338 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $21,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 120,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $751,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Trading Down 0.0 %

BG opened at $76.49 on Monday. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average is $82.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens cut their price target on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BG

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.