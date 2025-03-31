Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Moderna were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc raised its stake in Moderna by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 315,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after buying an additional 69,360 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 30.9% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 101,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Moderna by 2,150.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,069,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Moderna by 4,418.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 144,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moderna from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Moderna Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $31.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $170.47.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

