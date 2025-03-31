Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,352,932,000 after purchasing an additional 55,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,248,773,000 after acquiring an additional 194,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $697,411,000 after acquiring an additional 323,235 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,958,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $637,125,000 after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $320,707,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

KEYS stock opened at $150.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

