Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at about $6,066,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at about $8,328,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab purchased 3,619,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $120,677,464.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 218,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. The trade was a 1.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $251,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,637.79. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,397,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,292,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

