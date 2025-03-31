AIA Group Ltd Decreases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,280 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $751,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Illumina by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,265 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $20,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,718 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 720.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $80.00 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.30 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

