Intrust Bank NA Acquires Shares of 10,229 SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,229 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $41.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,591.76. The trade was a 91.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SM Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $29.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.41.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $852.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

