Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires Shares of 17,204 Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Clear Secure by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Clear Secure by 376.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure Stock Down 2.6 %

Clear Secure stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.37. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $38.88.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clear Secure

Clear Secure Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.