Summit Securities Group LLC Takes Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $215.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $155.96 and a 12-month high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

RL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $332.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.62.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

