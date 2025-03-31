Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,407 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on WRBY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Insider Activity

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,179.04. The trade was a 5.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $1,380,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,206.97. This represents a 80.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,651 shares of company stock worth $9,855,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Trading Down 1.9 %

WRBY opened at $18.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.91. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

