Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 216 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $244,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,996,077.40. The trade was a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $47,190.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,981,153.92. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,763 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWRE opened at $187.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 520.95, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWRE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.08.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

