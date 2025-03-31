Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,596,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,552,961,000 after acquiring an additional 353,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,983,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,513,365,000 after purchasing an additional 399,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,952,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,821,000 after purchasing an additional 100,198 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,751,000 after purchasing an additional 570,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,108 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $74.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.75. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.38 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.20%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

