NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $523,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Omnicom Group by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $80.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.43. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

