FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Buys 180 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cencora by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Cencora by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $275.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.81 and a 200-day moving average of $241.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $275.57.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $1,107,191.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,326.20. This trade represents a 21.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,675 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,778 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.20.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

