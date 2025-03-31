D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Raised by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2,355.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 40,403 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

NYSE:DHI opened at $125.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.80.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

