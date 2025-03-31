Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 52.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,204,000 after purchasing an additional 748,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,171,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,224,000 after buying an additional 313,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,215,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,076,000 after buying an additional 191,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 331,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,239,000 after acquiring an additional 179,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,168.96. This trade represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MHK opened at $113.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.88 and a 52 week high of $164.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

