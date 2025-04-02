Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.21. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 3,564,085 shares.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. The firm has a market cap of $296.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -0.52.

Get Northwest Biotherapeutics alerts:

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.