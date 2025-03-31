Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Short Interest Down 21.3% in March

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,700 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 411,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.9 days.
Cargojet Price Performance
Cargojet stock opened at $60.44 on Monday. Cargojet has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $103.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.04.
Cargojet Company Profile
