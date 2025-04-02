Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,368. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $13.77.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,281.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

