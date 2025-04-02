Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of RA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,368. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $13.77.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,281.82%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
