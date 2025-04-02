Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 267,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Precision Drilling Price Performance
NYSE PDS traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,366. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average of $58.43.
Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.64). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
PDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.
