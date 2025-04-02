Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.12. Spanish Mountain Gold shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 189,416 shares changing hands.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Activity at Spanish Mountain Gold

In related news, Director Lembit Janes purchased 423,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,220.00. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

