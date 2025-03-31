Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $20.49 Million Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $20,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Roblox by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 33,875.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Stock Down 0.9 %

RBLX stock opened at $58.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $60,157.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,513,028.86. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $382,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,320. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 926,466 shares of company stock worth $60,212,297 in the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.23.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

