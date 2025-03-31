Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Down 19.8% in March

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDE. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 66,936 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,321,000.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE IDE opened at $10.55 on Monday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Dividend Announcement

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.