RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 70,785 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,785 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,881,000 after purchasing an additional 418,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 6,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $186.27 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $168.85 and a 12 month high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

