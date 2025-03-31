WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $460,000 Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,795 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,002 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,808,355.35. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. This represents a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $202.09 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.84 and a 1 year high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

