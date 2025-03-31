Riggs Capital Management LLC Invests $85,000 in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Domo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Domo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Domo Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $7.96 on Monday. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $311.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $78.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Domo

In other Domo news, Director David R. Jolley sold 25,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,224.33. The trade was a 8.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

(Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.