Insider Selling: Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) SVP Sells 1,788 Shares of Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,938.04. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 8.5 %

NYSE:ALSN traded down $8.39 on Thursday, reaching $90.52. 1,061,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,842. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.49 and a 1-year high of $122.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.81 and its 200-day moving average is $106.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

