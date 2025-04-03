CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th.

CF Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.9% per year over the last three years.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CFBK traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,361. The firm has a market cap of $106.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 10.72%.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

