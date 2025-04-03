Nicolas Breteau Sells 52,349 Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Stock

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Breteau sold 52,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.34), for a total value of £134,536.93 ($174,700.60).

TP ICAP Group Stock Down 2.7 %

TCAP stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 253 ($3.29). 9,268,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,101,666. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 265.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 255. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. TP ICAP Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 192 ($2.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 281 ($3.65).

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 31.80 ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TP ICAP Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that TP ICAP Group PLC will post 31.0273973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TP ICAP Group Increases Dividend

TP ICAP Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.48%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

