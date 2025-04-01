2,709,106 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,709,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,606,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $65.87.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.4674 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

